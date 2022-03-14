BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:LEO opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

