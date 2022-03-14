BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:LEO opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
