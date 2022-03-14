Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,883 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 2,796,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

SAN opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

