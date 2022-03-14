Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,185 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 92.74. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

