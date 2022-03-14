Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV opened at $150.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $132.46 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.