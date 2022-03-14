Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $261.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

