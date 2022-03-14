Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 191,124 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,124 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

