First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,290 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $121.69 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.96 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

