Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

TSN stock opened at $87.64 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

