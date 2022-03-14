Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

DOOR stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.25.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Masonite International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Masonite International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.