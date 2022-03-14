Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 229,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.58 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

