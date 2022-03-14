Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $34.20

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of CDXS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

