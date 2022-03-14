Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

