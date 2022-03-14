SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.83 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $2,269.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.99 or 0.99875845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00245253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00261345 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001343 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033408 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.