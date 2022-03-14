Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Summit Wireless Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.30. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 2,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

