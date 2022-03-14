Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000.

Get 2ndVote Society Defended ETF alerts:

EGIS stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.