Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.98.
