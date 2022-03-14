Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

