Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,128 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $158.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $115.85 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

