CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

