Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 358.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.
Shares of HARP opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
