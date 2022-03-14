Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 358.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of HARP opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

