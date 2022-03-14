Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $514,255.73 and $67,803.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.73 or 0.06607729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,955.89 or 1.00014233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,138,360 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.