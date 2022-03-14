Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NYSE MTW opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

