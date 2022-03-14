ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 230.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $18.13 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

