Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $122,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $93.78 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

