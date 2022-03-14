Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,405 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.40 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

