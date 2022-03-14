HNP Capital LLC Sells 452 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.