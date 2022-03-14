PLDT Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.8117 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

PLDT has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

