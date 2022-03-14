MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
