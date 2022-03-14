MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.