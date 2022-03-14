Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $29.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

