Raymond James Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $145.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

