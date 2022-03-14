Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.