Berenberg Bank Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.91) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.73 ($18.18).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €24.09 ($26.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 1-year high of €24.75 ($26.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.92.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.