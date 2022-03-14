Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,631,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

