Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 52.0% in February

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scienjoy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scienjoy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Scienjoy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SJ opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

