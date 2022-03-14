SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. SCVX has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,180,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 944,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SCVX by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 763,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 540,426 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in SCVX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter worth $5,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SCVX by 3,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 562,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

