iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SUSL stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.
