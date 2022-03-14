Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.48 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

