Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Grows By 37.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV opened at $56.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.