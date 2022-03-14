UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last three months.

USER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE USER opened at $8.77 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

