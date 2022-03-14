Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of ICE opened at $126.36 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,823,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,411,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

