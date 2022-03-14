Barclays Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $469.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $440.00 to $469.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

