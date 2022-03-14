Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AUNFF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

