AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASGLY stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that AGC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

