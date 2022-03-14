Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NURE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

