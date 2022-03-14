Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

