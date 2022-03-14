Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 75.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.