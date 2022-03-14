Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Raised by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 231.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

