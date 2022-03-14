HNP Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE LTHM opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

