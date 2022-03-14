Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 42.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

