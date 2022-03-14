Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

NYSE DELL opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.